Egbuka recorded one catch on two targets for five yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 17-14 preseason win over the Steelers.

Egbuka was on the field for the first three drives for Tampa Bay and made his impact on the final possession. His lone catch was an impressive grab in the corner of the end zone that he made around Brandin Echols in coverage. Egbuka has gotten strong reviews in training camp and has made an impact in both preseason contests, leaving him in a strong position to make an early impact in his rookie season -- particularly if Chris Godwin (PUP-ankle) is sidelined to open the campaign.