default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Egbuka (hamstring) didn't practice Friday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The Buccaneers haven't ruled Egbuka out for Monday's game at Detroit, but reports suggest he's unlikely to play -- an idea now backed up by consecutive missed practices. Chris Godwin (fibula) also hasn't practiced this week, while Mike Evans managed a limited session Thursday before sitting out Friday. Fantasy managers should prepare to be without Egbuka this week, even if the Bucs leave the door open as long as possible. A Monday game makes things tricky for fantasy managers, with so many moving parts in Tampa Bay's offense (again).

More News