Buccaneers' Emeka Egbuka: Misses practice again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Egbuka (hamstring) didn't practice Friday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
The Buccaneers haven't ruled Egbuka out for Monday's game at Detroit, but reports suggest he's unlikely to play -- an idea now backed up by consecutive missed practices. Chris Godwin (fibula) also hasn't practiced this week, while Mike Evans managed a limited session Thursday before sitting out Friday. Fantasy managers should prepare to be without Egbuka this week, even if the Bucs leave the door open as long as possible. A Monday game makes things tricky for fantasy managers, with so many moving parts in Tampa Bay's offense (again).
