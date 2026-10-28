Egbuka (concussion/foot) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Head coach Todd Bowles told Scott Smith of the team's official site earlier Wednesday that Egbuka participated in individual drills at practice, but the wide receiver will need to increase his activity level Thursday to progress toward a return to action. Egbuka already has missed one game due to a concussion and a foot injury, and he requires clearance from an independent neurologist to have a chance to play again.