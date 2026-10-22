Egbuka (concussion/foot) was deemed a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Egbuka is fighting an uphill battle ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers after being unable to log any practice activity Wednesday or Thursday. The 2025 first-round pick was spotted working with trainers on a side field Thursday as he works his way through the concussion protocol. Egbuka would need to clear the protocol to suit up Sunday, and a foot injury further complicates his path to playing.