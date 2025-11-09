Egbuka brought in six of 13 targets for 115 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 28-23 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Egbuka reemerged as a force in the air attack after a quiet three-game stretch where he topped out at four catches and 58 receiving yards in terms of single-game highs. The rookie first-round pick led the Bucs in both receiving yards and targets while checking in second in receptions to Cade Otton. The ongoing absences of Chris Godwin (fibula) and Mike Evans (IR, collarbone/concussion) continues to afford the Ohio State product the chance to serve as Baker Mayfield's top wide-receiver target, and even if Godwin manages to return for next Sunday's Week 11 matchup against the Bills, Egbuka figures to retain a sizeable role.