Egbuka (concussion/foot) was on the field for the start of Wednesday's practice and was donning a non-contact jersey, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Egbuka missed his first game of the season in last Sunday's blowout win over the Panthers, but he was able to upgrade to limited practice participation at the end of the week after being held out of the first two sessions. The wideout looks poised to practice again Wednesday as a limited participant, but he'll need to take full contact and get cleared by an independent neurologist before being removed from the five-step concussion protocol.