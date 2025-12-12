Egbuka brought in four of seven targets for 64 yards in the Buccaneers' 29-28 loss to the Falcons on Thursday night.

Egbuka tied for second in receptions while also checking in as the runner-up in receiving yards and targets to the returning Mike Evans. Thursday marked the first time the Buccaneers' top four receivers -- Evans, Egbuka, Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan -- played together, but Egbuka's target tally took only a slight hit from that of his previous four contests, when he'd drawn between eight and nine looks from Baker Mayfield. Egbuka also recorded multiple catches of 20-plus yards (two) for the first time since Week 10, and he'll aim to continue capitalizing on the reduced defensive attention in a Week 16 road matchup against the Panthers on Sunday, Dec. 21.