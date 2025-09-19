Buccaneers' Emeka Egbuka: Questionable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Egbuka (hip/groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after returning to practice Friday as a limited participant, Rock Riley of the Tampa Free Press reports.
Egbuka didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday and could now come down to a game-time decision ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff this Sunday. With Chris Godwin (ankle) not expected to be ready just yet, the Buccaneers have Tez Johnson, Ryan Miller and Kameron Johnson as options to fill in at WR (alongside Mike Evans and Sterling Shepard) if Egbuka ends up on the inactive list.
