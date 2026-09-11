Coach Todd Bowles said Friday that Egbuka (toe) is "full go" ahead of Sunday's contest in Cincinnati, per River Wells of SI.com, and the second-year wide receiver doesn't have a designation for Week 1 action.

Egbuka initially sustained a sprained toe during an Aug. 12 practice that sidelined him until this week, but his ability to handle every practice rep Wednesday through Friday has him in the clear for Sunday. With numerous injuries affecting the Buccaneers' receiving corps last season, he still put up a 63-938-6 line on 127 targets in 17 regular-season games as a rookie. Considering Mike Evans is out of the picture, Egbuka should be the team's featured WR in a matchup against the Bengals that should produce plenty of splash plays.