Egbuka brought in three of five targets for 16 yards and a touchdown while rushing once for minus-3 yards in the Buccaneers' 23-19 loss to the Browns on Sunday.

Egbuka's minimal role was surprising, as he finished third in receptions and targets while slotting in all the way down at fifth in receiving yards for the Bucs on the afternoon. Egbuka's one redeeming play came on his five-yard touchdown grab early in the third quarter, but otherwise, his quiet performance mirrored the fortunes of his team in the upset loss. Egbuka will look to spearhead a much better offensive effort for Tampa Bay when an aggressive Vikings defense comes to town for a Week 3 clash next Sunday.