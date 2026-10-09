Egbuka secured six of nine targets for 38 yards and rushed once for a 14-yard touchdown in the Buccaneers' 24-16 win over the Cowboys on Thursday night.

Egbuka comfortably led the Buccaneers in receptions and targets, but his receiving yardage figure was a distant second to Tez Johnson. Egbuka did round out his fantasy night nicely with the first rushing touchdown of his career, which came on a jet sweep from 14 yards out to cap off the first drive of the second half. The increase in chemistry between Egbuka and Jalon Daniels in the latter's second start was encouraging from a fantasy perspective, and they'll have additional time to continue building rapport before a Week 6 home matchup against the Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 18.