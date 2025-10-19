Egbuka (hamstring) remains listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Lions but has "a real chance to play," sources tell Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles officially labeled Egbuka as a game-time decision following Saturday's practice, when the rookie wideout was surprisingly able to take the field for a limited session after sitting out workouts Thursday and Friday on account of the mild hamstring strain he sustained in a Week 6 win over the 49ers. Additionally, Bowles labeled Mike Evans (hamstring) as a game-time decision, though the veteran wideout appears likely to play for the first time since Week 3 after practicing Thursday and Saturday. Before deciding on Egbuka's status for the Week 7 contest, Egbuka will go through a pregame workout Monday. If Egbuka moves around well enough in his workout to gain clearance to play, the Buccaneers could still look to limit his snaps to some extent. That being said, even if Egbuka operates with some restrictions Monday, his presence along with the expected return of Evans would be a welcome development for a Tampa Bay offense that has already ruled out two other key playmakers in receiver Chris Godwin (fibula) and running back Bucky Irving (shoulder/foot).