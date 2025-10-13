Egbuka (hamstring) is expected to miss time due to the hamstring injury that forced him out of Sunday's 30-19 win over the 49ers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Egbuka secured two of four targets for 24 yards before being forced out of Sunday's win, a contest that the Buccaneers entered with Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (fibula) both already inactive due to injury, as well as top running back Bucky Irving (shoulder). It would be a significant blow for Tampa Bay's offense if Egbuka is indeed unable to return Week 7 for a road Monday Night Football matchup against the Lions, as the rookie phenom has already racked up a 25-445-5 receiving line on 38 targets and emerged as the team's most productive pass-catcher. With Egbuka, Evans and Godwin all uncertain for Week 7, Sterling Shepard, Tez Johnson, Kameron Johnson and tight end Cade Otton could be positioned as Baker Mayfield's top receiving options.