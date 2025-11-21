Egbuka (illness) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

Egbuka maintained his activity level from Wednesday's walkthrough, while the five other Buccaneers that were limited to begin Week 12 prep due to illnesses all got back to full, including QB Baker Mayfield. Fellow WR Chris Godwin (fibula) progressed to a full practice Thursday, but it remains to be seen if that means he's cleared to return for Sunday's game at the Rams. Friday's injury report will reveal if either Egbuka or Godwin enter the weekend with designations.