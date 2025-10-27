Egbuka finished with three receptions on nine targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 23-3 win over New Orleans.

Egbuka did not carry an injury designation in Week 8, but the final results suggest that he is still isn't playing at 100 percent. The talented rookie finished with a catch rate below 50 percent for the second week in a row, the only two times he has fallen below that mark this season. Fortunately for fantasy managers, Egbuka will get an extra week of recovery for his nagging hamstring with Tampa Bay on a bye in Week 9. Look for a refreshed Egbuka to get back on track when the Buccaneers host the Patriots on Nov. 9.