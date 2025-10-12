Egbuka is doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the 49ers due to a hamstring injury, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Prior to the Buccaneers making this announcement in the third quarter, Egbuka mustered just two catches (on four targets) for 24 yards. He joins Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (fibula) as injured Tampa Bay wide receivers on the active roster, leaving Sterling Shepard, Tez Johnson, Ryan Miller and Kameron Johnson as the current available options at the position for the team.