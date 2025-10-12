Egbuka is set to serve as the Buccaneers' No. 1 receiver in Sunday's game against the 49ers due to Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (lower leg) being ruled inactive for the contest, per Scott Smith of the team's official site.

The star rookie has already been one of the league's most productive receivers throughout his first five NFL games while playing each without either Evans or Godwin on the field. With both veteran wideouts sidelined Sunday, the Ohio State product will officially assume the role of No. 1 receiver for the first time in his nascent career, where he'll look to improve on the per-game averages of 5.0 receptions, 89.0 receiving yards and 7.6 targets he's generated thus far this season.