The Buccaneers selected Egbuka in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 19th overall.

Egbuka (6-foot-1, 202 pounds) might be somewhat redundant to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin in the short term, but the former Ohio State star can line up either in the slot or the boundary, so at the very least Egbuka can provide a plug-and-play swing backup utility to Tampa Bay while projecting as a long-term replacement for whichever of Evans or Godwin requires replacing first. Fellow wideout and 2024 third-round pick Jalen McMillan could very well be the starter opposite Egbuka at that future point, but in the meantime Egbuka should probably be the favorite to claim the WR3 role at McMillan's expense. Egbuka set the Ohio State career reception record with 205, which he turned into 2,868 yards and 24 touchdowns in 49 career games. While Egbuka likely lacks the speed to dictate a vertical presence as a receiver, he likely projects as a high-volume target on underneath and slot routes.