Egbuka brought in five of six targets for 63 yards in the Buccaneers' 33-27 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

The second-year wideout led the way for the Buccaneers in receiving yards while checking in second in both receptions and targets on the afternoon. Egbuka didn't show any ill effects from the toe injury he'd previously been dealing with this summer, and his first game as the new No. 1 receiver in the wake of Mike Evans' offseason departure was encouraging overall, especially considering Baker Mayfield struggled through an uneven, turnover-filled afternoon. Egbuka will have a bright outlook in all fantasy formats for a Week 2 home matchup against a Browns defense that was exposed repeatedly by Jaguars wide receivers in Week 1.