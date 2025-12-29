Egbuka caught three of five targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Dolphins.

Egbuka was held out of the end zone for the seventh straight game, failing to exceed 64 receiving yards in each of those contests. The wide receiver finished fourth at his position in targets behind Jalen McMillan (9), Chris Godwin (8) and Mike Evans (7), which doesn't inspire much confidence for Week 18 against the Panthers.