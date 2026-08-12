Buccaneers' Emeka Egbuka: Toe sprain to be checked out

Egbuka suffered a sprained toe during Wednesday's practice, and testing will determine the severity of the injury, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Egbuka limped off the practice field Wednesday after getting rolled up on by a teammate, but Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported that the issue is considered to be minor. Upcoming imaging could change that tune, but Egbuka now seems destined to miss Friday's preseason game at the Jets along with QB Baker Mayfield, who won't play in that contest.