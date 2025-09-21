Egbuka (hip/groin), who remains listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, is in line to play but is expected to have his snap count monitored, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Due to his pair of injuries, Egbuka was unable to practice Wednesday or Thursday before returning to the field Friday as a limited participant. While Egbuka's capped session looks like it'll be enough for him to gain formal clearance to play when Tampa Bay releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff, Egbuka profiles as a shakier fantasy option than normal after producing an 8-96-3 receiving line on 13 targets through his first two games. While the Buccaneers aren't placing a set number on the amount of snaps Egbuka will play, Schefter suggests that the rookie could end up being limited depending on how he feels as the game unfolds.