Egbuka (toe) worked on a side field with trainers Wednesday and ran without any obvious issues from the injury, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Egbuka has missed a ton of practice time this summer and didn't see any preseason action. However, it sounds like he's nearing 100 percent ahead of the Bucs' Week 1 game against the Bengals in 11 days. Seeing him return to full practices next week would be a positive development. Egbuka is expected to be a big beneficiary of Mike Evans' departure over the offseason, as he'll have a chance to establish himself as the Bucs' clear WR1 ahead of veteran Chris Godwin.