Buccaneers' Ervin Philips: Inks deal with Tampa Bay

Philips signed with Tampa Bay on Sunday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Philips quietly had an outstanding senior season at Syracuse in 2017 hauling in 89 catches for 904 yards. Over the last two years, Philips has tallied a combined 179 catches. While his production in college is awfully impressive, Philips will need to prove his worth on special teams if he plans to make it in the NFL.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories