Buccaneers' Evan Panfil: Released by Bucs
Panfil was released by the Buccaneers on Thursday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The undrafted rookie out of Purdue had worked with the team in OTAs and minicamp. Panfil's release was a corresponding move following the signing of former Giants and Vikings defensive end Justin Trattou on Thursday.
