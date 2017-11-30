Buccaneers' Evan Smith: Clears protocol
Smith was removed from the NFL's concussion protocol and will play Sunday against Green Bay, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Smith seemed to be trending in the right direction in his recovery from the concussion after logging a full practice Wednesday, and he apparently passed tests administered by an independent neurologist to get the green light for the Week 13 matchup. He'll likely rotate in at left guard with Kevin Pamphile during the contest.
More News
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Start Hunt? Big Ben?
Beginning our Week 13 Start or Sit analysis with a look at the AFC home games. Do we trust...
-
What you missed: Winston, Freeman back
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Talent finally met opportunity for Alex Collins, and the Ravens back will continue building...
-
Week 13 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 13 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Dynasty/Keeper Stashes
Looking for players to add to your dynasty or keeper league roster? Heath Cummings offers nine...