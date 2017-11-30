Smith was removed from the NFL's concussion protocol and will play Sunday against Green Bay, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Smith seemed to be trending in the right direction in his recovery from the concussion after logging a full practice Wednesday, and he apparently passed tests administered by an independent neurologist to get the green light for the Week 13 matchup. He'll likely rotate in at left guard with Kevin Pamphile during the contest.

