Smith (hip) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.

The veteran lineman has dealt with his hip issue throughout the season, but he's yet to miss a game. The Bucs are managing Smith's reps carefully so as to nurse him through the season, so Wednesday's limited participation doesn't necessarily come as a surprise. The 32-year-old is likely to suit up in Week 9 against the Panthers barring unforeseen developments.

