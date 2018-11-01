Buccaneers' Evan Smith: Dealing with hip issue
Smith (hip) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.
The veteran lineman has dealt with his hip issue throughout the season, but he's yet to miss a game. The Bucs are managing Smith's reps carefully so as to nurse him through the season, so Wednesday's limited participation doesn't necessarily come as a surprise. The 32-year-old is likely to suit up in Week 9 against the Panthers barring unforeseen developments.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Evan Smith: Practices in full Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Evan Smith: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Evan Smith: Re-signs with Tampa Bay•
-
Buccaneers' Evan Smith: Clears protocol•
-
Buccaneers' Evan Smith: Full practice participant•
-
Buccaneers' Evan Smith: Declared out for Week 12•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With Dalvin Cook still dealing with injuries, Latavius Murray is going to keep giving Fantasy...
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
M&T Bank Stadium has been a house of horrors for Ben Roethlisberger in recent years, and Jamey...
-
Top Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 9
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...