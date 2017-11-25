Smith (concussion) is listed as out for Sunday's Week 12 tilt against the Falcons.

The Buccaneers' starting left guard was knocked out of the Week 11 victory over the Dolphins with the concussion, and he wasn't able to make any appearances in practice this week. Kevin Pamphile, who filled in for Smith when he exited last week's contest, will man left guard in his stead against the Falcons.