Buccaneers' Evan Smith: Declared out for Week 12
Smith (concussion) is listed as out for Sunday's Week 12 tilt against the Falcons.
The Buccaneers' starting left guard was knocked out of the Week 11 victory over the Dolphins with the concussion, and he wasn't able to make any appearances in practice this week. Kevin Pamphile, who filled in for Smith when he exited last week's contest, will man left guard in his stead against the Falcons.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Evan Smith: Out for rest of game•
-
Buccaneers' Evan Smith: Being evaluated for concussion•
-
Buccaneers' Evan Smith: Will play Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Evan Smith: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Evan Smith: Misses practice with illness•
-
Buccaneers' Evan Smith: Receives roster bonus Wednesday•
-
Week 12 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says your DFS base this week should be Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsk...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Amari Cooper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 12 sleepers
Some of the performances from Sunday could have put you in a hole with your Fantasy roster....
-
What you missed: Cowboys flop again
Is it time to panic about the Cowboys offense? Chris Towers takes a look at everything that...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
Start or sit advice for every AFC home game as we try to tackle some tricky running back decisions...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.