Buccaneers' Evan Smith: Doesn't practice Thursday
Smith (hip) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.
The downgrade from limited practice Wednesday to a complete absence Thursday is naturally somewhat of a concern. Friday's final injury report should shed more light on Smith's chances of suiting up Sunday against the Panthers.
