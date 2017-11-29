Buccaneers' Evan Smith: Full practice participant
Smith (concussion) practiced at full speed Wednesday and is in line for Sunday's game against the Packers, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Smith often rotates with Kevin Pamphile at left guard, and that should be expected in Week 13's matchup as well.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Evan Smith: Declared out for Week 12•
-
Buccaneers' Evan Smith: Out for rest of game•
-
Buccaneers' Evan Smith: Being evaluated for concussion•
-
Buccaneers' Evan Smith: Will play Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Evan Smith: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Evan Smith: Misses practice with illness•
-
Podcast: Who can we trust?
Not sure who to trust for the stretch run of your Fantasy season? We’ll help you figure it...
-
What You Missed: QB change in NY, SF
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire priorities
With your season on the line, who are you picking up off the Waiver Wire to guide you to the...
-
Week 13 Streaming Options
Heath Cummings gives you streaming options for Week 13 and the Fantasy playoffs
-
SportsLine: Sit Ben, not Burkhead
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...