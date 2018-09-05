Smith (hip) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Smith appears to be battling through a minor hip injury as Sunday's season-opener against the Saints looms closer. The versatile lineman has proven capable of all three interior line positions, and should play a key role in protecting Ryan Fitzpatrick under center. The Buccaneers may simply be taking a cautious approach to the 10-year veteran's health, especially with Donovan Smith (knee) considered doubtful to play Sunday.

