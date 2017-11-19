Buccaneers' Evan Smith: Out for rest of game
Smith has been diagnosed with a concussion and won't return to Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Smith has been placed in the league's concussion protocol, and Kevin Pamphile will slot in at left guard for the time being. Pamphile often rotates in at left guard even when Smith is healthy, so this won't shake up the offensive dynamic much.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Evan Smith: Being evaluated for concussion•
-
Buccaneers' Evan Smith: Will play Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Evan Smith: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Evan Smith: Misses practice with illness•
-
Buccaneers' Evan Smith: Receives roster bonus Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Evan Smith: Active Sunday•
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, start Perine
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...