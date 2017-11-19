Smith has been diagnosed with a concussion and won't return to Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Smith has been placed in the league's concussion protocol, and Kevin Pamphile will slot in at left guard for the time being. Pamphile often rotates in at left guard even when Smith is healthy, so this won't shake up the offensive dynamic much.

