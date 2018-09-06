Smith (hip) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Smith appears to have recovered from the hip injury that caused him to be limited in practice earlier this week. If Smith can continue to practice fully for the remainder of the week, the ten-year veteran will likely play a substantial role in the interior of Tampa's O-line during Sunday's season-opener against the Saints.

