Buccaneers' Evan Smith: Practices in limited fashion Thursday
Smith (hip) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.
The veteran missed last Sunday's game against the Panthers, but Thursday's participation level offers reason for cautious optimism that he might be able to give it a go against the Redskins in Week 10. Smith's practice status Friday should serve as a better indicator of his chances of suiting up against Washington in his customary depth role along the offensive line.
