Smith signed a two-year contract with Tampa Bay on Friday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Smith has been with Tampa Bay the last four seasons, but he hasn't been a full time starter since 2014. Last season he started in just six games, though he played in 15. His value comes in his versatility, as he started in all three interior linemen positions and provides the team much needed depth at the position. Entering his 10th NFL season, Smith has slowed down a bit, but he'll still add value to the Buccaneers offense in 2018.