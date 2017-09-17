Buccaneers' Evan Smith: Will play Sunday
Smith (illness) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Bears.
Smith missed Thursday's practice due to an illness, but the center was able to participate in limited fashion Friday and will be available to provide depth on the offensive line in Week 2.
