Buccaneers' Freddie Martino: Logs 19-yard catch in loss
Martino brought in his only target for 19 yards in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Lions.
Making his fifth appearance of the season, Martino recorded his first reception of 2017 in the second quarter. The speedy 26-year-old is firmly ensconced in the latter portion of the Buccaneers' receiver depth chart and isn't guaranteed active status each week, making him a fantasy afterthought.
