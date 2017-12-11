Martino brought in his only target for 19 yards in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Lions.

Making his fifth appearance of the season, Martino recorded his first reception of 2017 in the second quarter. The speedy 26-year-old is firmly ensconced in the latter portion of the Buccaneers' receiver depth chart and isn't guaranteed active status each week, making him a fantasy afterthought.

