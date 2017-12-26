Buccaneers' Freddie Martino: Logs pair of catches in loss
Martino brought in both of his targets for 57 yards in Sunday's 22-19 loss to the Panthers.
The 26-year-old speedster set a season high in receptions and a career high in receiving yardage over his nine snaps, as he helped provide some of the deep speed that the sidelined DeSean Jackson (ankle) normally brings to the table. Martino has logged all four of his catches this season in the last three games, posting a double-digit YPC in each of those contests. If Jackson remains out of action for the Week 17 regular-season finale versus the Saints, Martino should once again have an opportunity to serve as the No. 4 receiver.
