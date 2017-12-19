Martino brought in his only target for 11 yards in Monday night's 24-21 loss to the Falcons.

Martino has both of his catches this season within the last two games, but he could be poised for an increase in opportunity in Week 16 at a minimum. The 26-year-old speedster brings a downfield dimension similar to that of DeSean Jackson, who exited Monday night's contest early with an ankle injury and will face an uphill battle to be ready for next Sunday's tilt against the Panthers on a short week. If he's ultimately unable to suit up, Martino could certainly see a downfield target or two against a Carolina secondary that's allowed 23 passing touchdowns this season.