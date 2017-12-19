Buccaneers' Freddie Martino: Posts reception in Week 15 loss
Martino brought in his only target for 11 yards in Monday night's 24-21 loss to the Falcons.
Martino has both of his catches this season within the last two games, but he could be poised for an increase in opportunity in Week 16 at a minimum. The 26-year-old speedster brings a downfield dimension similar to that of DeSean Jackson, who exited Monday night's contest early with an ankle injury and will face an uphill battle to be ready for next Sunday's tilt against the Panthers on a short week. If he's ultimately unable to suit up, Martino could certainly see a downfield target or two against a Carolina secondary that's allowed 23 passing touchdowns this season.
More News
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Best Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the championship week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
SportsLine: Start Bryant, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Championship waiver wire
Need a Waiver Wire fill-in for your championship matchup? We’ve got options at every position...
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.