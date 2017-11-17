Buccaneers' Freddie Martino: Re-signs with Tampa Bay
The Buccaneers signed Martino off their practice squad Friday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
It's Martino's second promotion to the Buccaneers in as many weeks. The wideout suited up in the team's Week 10 win over the Dolphins, failing to corral the lone target he saw in his 13 offensive snaps. His role in the offense should be even more marginalized now that Mike Evans is back from a one-game suspension.
