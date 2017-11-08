Buccaneers' Freddie Martino: Receives promotion
The Buccaneers signed Martino from the practice squad to the active roster Wednesday.
Martino has been on the practice squad since being waived prior to the season opener. In 13 appearances with Tampa Bay during the 2016 campaign, Martino caught eight of his 11 targets for 142 yards and a touchdown.
More News
-
Freddie Martino: Waived by Bucs•
-
Buccaneers' Freddie Martino: Signs exclusive rights tender Monday•
-
Buccaneers' Freddie Martino: Could see increased action next season•
-
Buccaneers' Freddie Martino: Will remain in Tampa Bay•
-
Buccaneers' Freddie Martino: Logs first eight catches of career in 2016•
-
Buccaneers' Freddie Martino: Records nine-yard catch in Week 17 win•
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
SportsLine: Sit Hopkins, not Goff
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What You Missed: Rawls gets another shot
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 10 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 10 and helps you get...
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Week 10 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Trade deadlines are coming in Fantasy leagues around the world. If this is your last shot at...