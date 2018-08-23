Buccaneers' Freddie Martino: Still fighting for roster spot
Martino overcame an undisclosed injury from early in camp to play in both of the Buccaneers' preseason games thus far, hauling in his sole target for 19 yards.
Martino's one catch came in the exhibition opener versus the Dolphins, as he failed to see any targets in last Saturday's win over the Titans. The 26-year-old spent time on both the practice squad and active roster last season, but he could find himself on the outside looking in when final cuts occur. Fifth-round rookie Justin Watson looks like a lock for a spot after an impressive pair of exhibitions and several standout practices, while Bernard Reedy appears likely to be kept around due to his ability to contribute as a kickoff returner. Moreover, the younger Sergio Bailey is also making a strong impression as an undrafted rookie. While Martino is capable of contributing in a special teams capacity as well, his relative lack of opportunity thus far seemingly makes his quest for a spot on the 53-man more of an uphill climb.
