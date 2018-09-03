Martino made the Buccaneers' 53-man roster, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Martino was seemingly outperformed by Bernard Reedy in the battle for a No. 6 receiver spot, particularly in the preseason finale against the Jaguars last Thursday. Martino failed to come up with his only target in that contest while Reedy paced the Bucs with five receptions, but the former did have a pair of grabs for 38 yards over the first trio of exhibitions. Now entering his third season in Tampa after tallying 13 receptions (on 17 targets) for 238 yards and one touchdown across 21 games across his first pair of campaigns. Martino figures to once again have an uphill battle for playing time in 2018.

More News
Our Latest Stories