Greene brought in both targets for 22 yards and returned one punt for 17 yards during the Buccaneers' 29-7 preseason win over the Titans on Saturday night.

The West Virginia product officially began his quest to secure a roster spot at a new position after serving as a quarterback with the Mountaineers during a five-year college tenure. Greene made good use of his two targets and flashed his versatility on his one punt return as well. While Tampa Bay has a deep wide receiver depth chart, the coaching staff clearly sees some potential in Greene and are likely to continue affording him some second-half opportunities in Saturday night's second exhibition game against the Steelers.