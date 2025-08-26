Greene brought in all three targets for 18 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 23-19 preseason loss to the Bills on Saturday night.

The converted quarterback flashed with a one-yard touchdown catch just past the two-minute warning, his first score of the exhibition slate. Greene recorded multiple receptions in all three preseason games, and he also gained 52 combined yards on a pair of punt returns and one kickoff runback. The versatile West Virginia product likely still has an uphill battle to make the 53-man roster due to the depth at receiver, but Greene may be an ideal practice-squad candidate.