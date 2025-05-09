Tampa Bay signed Greene as an undrafted free agent Friday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Greene spent five seasons as a quarterback with West Virginia, but he'll be trying to make a switch to wide receiver as a pro. Over his last two years with the Mountaineers, he rushed for 1,506 yards and 19 touchdowns, so there's no doubt he has some level of athleticism to work with. He'll have his work cut out for him in Tampa Bay, which has strong top-end talent at wideout, especially after the recent addition of Emeka Egbuka during the first round of the draft.