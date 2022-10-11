The Buccaneers have signed Avery to their 53-man roster, Scott Smith of the team's official website reports.

Avery arrived in Tampa Bay during the latter portion of August, but ultimately failed to make it through final roster cuts. He subsequently landed on their practice squad, but actually suited up for their season opening victory over Dallas, seeing 16 special teams snaps. He then reverted back to the practice unit until getting called up again Tuesday. He is now likely set to see a primary special teams role in the Bucs' Week 6 matchup with Pittsburgh.