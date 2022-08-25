Avery signed with the Buccaneers on Wednesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The 27-year-old was just released by the Steelers on Tuesday, but given Avery's solid body of work last season in Philadelphia, it's unsurprising he found a new home in short order. Avery finished the 2021 campaign with the Eagles having amassed a career-high 43 tackles over 16 games (12 starts), and he should serve as solid outside linebacker depth for the Buccaneers if he sticks on the final 53-man roster.