Head coach Todd Bowles said Friday that Avery (abdomen) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Avery, along with fellow linebackers Carl Nassib (pectoral), Cam Gill (foot) and Shaquil Barrett (Achilles), will be unavailable for this weekend's matchup versus Cincinnati. With Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (hip) also listed as questionable for the contest, Anthony Nelson and K.J. Britt are both in line to receive additional snaps Sunday.