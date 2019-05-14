Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Absent for start of OTAs

McCoy isn't present Tuesday for the start of OTAs, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

McCoy has stayed away from the Buccaneers throughout the voluntary offseason program while his future remains in limbo. The team is switching to a 3-4 scheme under defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, and coach Bruce Arians has openly acknowledged the possibility of McCoy being traded or released. It seems a trade would be the best solution for both parties, but McCoy's $13 million base salary could make things tricky. Badly in need of cap space, the Bucs can cut McCoy without any dead-money charge if they're ultimately unable to find a trade.

